AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the next severe weather season approaches, the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (PRPC) announced that funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has added to the help available for homeowners looking to install tornado shelters on their property.

According to FEMA, a tornado shelter or “safe room”, “can help provide near-absolute protection for you and your family.” The PRPC said that while most US homes have not been built to give residents needed protection against life-threatening wind and storms, safe rooms built to FEMA specifications are designed for that purpose.

The Panhandle Regional Residential Safe Room Rebate Program, as explained by the PRPC, is expected to cover 50% of the cost, up to $3,000, of Panhandle residents installing a shelter in or around their homes. The rebates will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The rebate application form and program guide can be found on the PRPC’s website.

In order to be eligible for the program, the PRPC said:

A resident must apply for and receive a rebate through the PRPC before the shelter is installed;

The resident must own the home where the shelter will be installed;

Shelters must be built to FEMA standards;

Shelters cannot be installed in a flood hazard area.

“The safe room program has been very beneficial to the Panhandle region,” said Lori Gunn, PRPC’s Regional Service Director, “To date, the program has assisted over 4,000 Panhandle residents with the cost of installing a safe room in or around their home.”

The PRPC said that the safe rooms can also increase a home’s value. However, Gunn noted that “the most valuable items in any home are the people who live there. Things can be replaced, people can’t.”

The PRPC noted that anyone with further questions can call 806-372-3381.

For the latest on local events and weather, visit MyHighPlains.com.