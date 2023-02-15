AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Feeding Texas network are asking state lawmakers to increase the funding for the Surplus Agricultural Products Grant.

According to a news release from Feeding Texas, increased funding for produce rescue will help food banks meet a growing need. The network is made up of 21 food banks across the state, including the High Plains Food Bank in Amarillo. This comes as SNAP benefits are ending, causing many Texas residents to turn to food banks for support.

“Texans everywhere are struggling with the rising cost of food, and as a result, more Texans are seeking emergency food from food banks,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. “More investment in the Surplus Ag Grant will help food banks meet the growing need in their communities.”

The Surplus Ag Grant program is a partnership between Feeding Texas and the Texas Department of Agriculture, with food banks using funding for the program to obtain fresh produce “that is unsellable due to imperfections or market conditions.”

Officials said in the release that 100 of program funds go to farmers and transportation providers to offset the cost of harvesting, storage, packaging and freight. Farmers are also eligible for a tax deduction for their donation.

“In addition to feeding hungry Texans, the funds provided through the Surplus Ag Grant offset losses for Texas growers and mitigate the impact of food waste on the environment,” Cole said in the release. “The program is a win-win-win for Texas… Smart policy choices and investments like the Surplus Ag Grant can help prevent hunger for today while boosting our state’s economic competitiveness and resilience over time.”