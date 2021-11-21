Feeding Dumas set to host Thanksgiving Dinner

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Feeding Dumas announced it is set to host its 5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner. It will happen on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Moore County Community Building.

The organization said the dinner will have all the fixings for those who need a meal or simply don’t want to spend the holiday alone. There will also be delivery and carry out services available for those who are unable to attend in person.

To arrange delivery or carry out and for more information on how to get involved, you can contact Bethany Flores at 806-930-7603 or email feedingdumas@gmail.com