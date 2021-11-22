Federal workers vaccination deadline Monday, next deadline approaches in January for federal contractor employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Monday is the deadline for federal workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or seek an exemption. Patricia Mancha, spokesperson for TSA Southwest told us Monday that 93% of OF TSA employees are in compliance with Monday’s deadline.

After the holiday season, another deadline approaches as federal contractors must be vaccinated and have until January 4th to receive their second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Federal contractors must be fully vaccinated no later than January 18th, this includes workers at Bell Helicopter and Pantex.

Bell Helicopter told us in a statement:

“Textron is obligated to comply with President Biden’s Executive Order regarding mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and is actively taking the steps necessary to meet its obligation. We have asked employees to provide their vaccination status and, as federal contractors, requested employees to begin the process to have their final vaccination dose by Jan. 4, 2022. Employees who are unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccination due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief will be provided an opportunity to request accommodation from this requirement. We value our employees’ contributions to meeting the demands of our customers and driving our company’s success.”

The January deadline is an extension to the previous deadline in December.

January 4th is also the deadline by which companies with 100 or more employees have to mandate coronavirus vaccinations or start weekly testing of their workers.