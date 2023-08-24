AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While Amarillo is known today as the centermost city along Historic Route 66, its history as an iconic connection point for the different regions of the United States didn’t begin with the numbered highway system. Instead, it started with the railroad – and the Federal Railroad Administration is looking to bring passenger rail service back into the Center City’s center stage.

According to its website, the FRA is conducting a study on Amtrak’s daily long-distance service, “to evaluate the restoration of daily long-distance intercity rail passenger service and the potential for new Amtrak long-distance routes.” As noted by the FRA, this means the study could identify capital projects and funding needed to once again connect Amarillo by rail to the rest of the country, making passenger train service from the area to cities such as Chicago or Los Angeles available.

Local historians and Amarillo officials have noted that the railroad was a major factor in the city’s existence in the first place. Amarillo, as detailed by the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, was first settled in anticipation of the expansion of the Fort Worth & Denver City Railroad in the late 1880s. Passenger traffic, commercial freight, and private freight through the area drove both tourism and migration alongside cattle, agriculture, and manufacturing to establish Amarillo as a major player in the Texas Panhandle and the broader US.

However, in Amarillo in 2023, instead of accessing different cities and states through the rail line at the Santa Fe Depot as the community did in 1923, prospective passengers need to go to either Albuquerque or Oklahoma City at a minimum to take one of Amtrak’s 15 long-distance trains.

Amtrak long-distance routes as of September 2021, via the Federal Railroad Administration

The FRA noted that long-distance passenger rail service has declined drastically since the establishment of Amtrak and the Rail Passenger Act of 1970, which removed the requirement for US railroads to offer intercity passenger rail service. This cut the passenger rail system across the US by nearly half by 1971, which only shrank further after 1978 service reductions.

“Long-distance network service reductions over the past 50 years have resulted in some communities losing common carrier transportation options,” said the FRA, “as well as the economic and social benefits of those connections.”

The study that the FRA is currently running, coming from that background, was set up in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 and will include evaluating restoring daily intercity rail passenger service along multiple routes, such as non-daily and otherwise discontinued routes. Potential new routes that the study will evaluate will include routes that:

Link and serve large and small communities as part of a regional rail network;

Advance the economic and social well-being of rural areas of the US;

Provide enhanced connectivity for the national long-distance passenger rail system; and

Reflect public engagement and local and regional support for restored passenger rail service.

The FRA said that the study will continue its engagement phase, taking opinions from the public and other stakeholders, through part of 2024. Those interested in submitting a comment or a question about the project can do so on the FRA webpage.