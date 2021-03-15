STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A federal lawsuit against the City of Stratford and two of it’s police officers has been dismissed.

The ruling happened last week.

The family of 23-year-old Darion Baker claim the officers used excessive force by shooting Baker and his passenger as they tried to drive away from the officers in February of 2018.

The car that Baker was driving was stolen.

Baker was killed in the shooting and the passenger was arrested.