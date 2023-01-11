AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A few flights have been impacted at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport after the reported NOTAM computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Wednesday morning’s computer system failure caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations. As of 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, officials from the FAA said on Twitter that normal air traffic operations were “resuming gradually” across the country after an “overnight outage” to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety information to flight crews.

“The ground stop has been lifted,” the tweet read. “We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem.”

According to the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport’s website, many of the airport’s departures and arrivals continue to be reported on time. However, a few are currently impacted, as of 9:30 a.m., including:

Departures

American Airlines flight 2974 to Dallas -DFW originally scheduled for 10:56 a.m. has been delayed until 12:05 p.m.

Southwest Airlines flight 1460 to Dallas – DAL originally scheduled for 11:05 a.m. has been canceled.

Southwest Airlines flight 484 to Dallas – DAL originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. has been delayed until 5:03 p.m.

Arrivals

American Airlines flight 2974 from Dallas – DFW originally scheduled to arrive at 10:10 a.m. has been delayed until 11:30 a.m.

Southwest Airlines flight 1459 from Dallas – DAL originally scheduled to arrive at 10:30 a.m. has been delayed until 11:27 a.m.

Southwest Airlines flight 2179 from Dallas – DAL originally scheduled to arrive at 1:55 p.m. has been delayed until 4:52 p.m.

United Airlines flight 4345 from Houston originally scheduled to arrive at 4:27 p.m. has been delayed until 6:05 p.m.

United Airlines flight 4278 from Houston originally scheduled to arrive at 8:22 p.m. has been delayed until 9:31 p.m.

