February winter storm causes mold at SFISD Elementary

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An area school is seeing the impacts of the winter weather we saw in February.

Officials at Sanford-Fritch Elementary said they now have mold in their building after several pipes burst.

Back on February 19th school officials said vinyl in some of the rooms started to loosen or were disturbed, and it indicated the presence of mold.

“We investigated it, again I emphasize we’re not experts, but we had the same idea that it might be mold, so we called SERVPRO out of Lubbock, which is who we are using, to come in and mitigate and remediate all that building,” said Superintendent Jim McClellan of Sanford-Fritch ISD.

SERVPRO of Amarillo was contacted a few days later.

Students and staff were moved from those rooms where mold was located at the beginning of March.

“They made the recommendation that we move three classrooms which we did, then once we realized that we had other areas that may or may not be affected, we just decided to move that whole wing,” said Superintendent McClellan.

King consulting would arrive on March 3rd and take samples. Over the next few days, the company found early indications of toxic mold present.

On March 17, the district received the environmental report from King Consulting indicating very high mold contamination and that they should evacuate that wing of the building, which the district had already done two weeks earlier.

“We are going to take out everything that either SERVPRO of Lubbock or King Consulting tells us to take out and we are going to repair,” said Superintendent McClellan.

Superintendent McClellan said that the wing affected is Pre-K through first grade.

“Our kids are safe. The rest of our building is safe and we had enough spare rooms or classrooms so we could accommodate that move, added Superintendent McClellan.

The district said that each wing has its own HVAC system that covers a pair of rooms which have their own return and that the air is not cross circulated throughout the building.

The district said this wing of the building has also been sealed off by closing the fire doors.

SFISD added they will post weekly updates to their website unless any serious or emergency updates will be made at the time of the issue.

The district also released a report with a timeline of events, along with an action plan on fixing the wing affected, which you can here.