FBI joins DEA on Friday Pampa operation; multiple locations involved

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) reported that FBI SWAT joined the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Pampa Police Department in multiple operations Friday morning.

According to the FBI, multiple locations in Pampa were involved with the joint operation. Two locations were reported to have FBI agents on-scene.

The investigation was noted as ongoing.

