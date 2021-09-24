FBI joins DEA on Friday Pampa operation; multiple locations involved

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) reported that FBI SWAT joined the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Pampa Police Department in multiple operations Friday morning.

According to the FBI, multiple locations in Pampa were involved with the joint operation. Two locations were reported to have FBI agents on-scene.

The investigation was noted as ongoing.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss