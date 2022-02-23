LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Dallas Division announced that 15 law enforcement agencies were acknowledged for their roles in combatting crimes against children at a recognition and awards reception held on Feb. 23 including agencies in Tulia, Plainview, and Muleshoe.

According to FBI Dallas, more than 80 crimes against children cases were prosecuted in the West Texas area from 2019 to 2021. The combined total results for 18 highlighted investigations led to more than 270 years in federal prison and three life sentences.

“Each department should be commended for their dedication to removing individuals from our society who prey on children,” said Matthew J. DeSarno, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge. “Thousands of children become victims of crime every year and we must continue to use our combined law enforcement resources to seek justice for victims, their families, and other vulnerable members of our community.”

The agencies that were recognized at the reception were:

Tulia Police Department

Muleshoe Police Department

Plainview Police Department

Brownfield Police Department

Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations

Hockley County Sheriff’s Office

Levelland Police Department

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Lubbock Police Department

New Deal Police Department

Shallowater Police Department

Slaton Police Department

Snyder Police Department

Texas Department of Public Safety

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas

“Violent crime investigations with juvenile victims are complex and sensitive, and the FBI is grateful for Task Force Officer William Bentley and Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam’s contributions to investigating the crimes, conducting thorough prosecutions all while providing protection for the victims,” said DeSarno.

The reception and awards ceremony was held at the Peoples Bank in Lubbock.