OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that I-40 eastbound has reopened.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that I-40 eastbound was closed due to a wreck that resulted in at least four deaths.

According to DPS, a fatal head-on wreck occurred between mile marker 8 and 10 in Oldham County involving an 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle. Officials ask that people avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

DPS said it is investigating the incident and information is limited at this time, stay with MyHighPlains.com for updates.