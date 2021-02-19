Farmers and ranchers on handling the cold snap

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As this winter system slammed the area, many ranchers and farmers in the area were struggling to keep cattle and livestock alive.

Bill Bandy, a farmer near Panhandle had a newborn calf that was born Tuesday morning in wind chills below zero. He said her ears were frozen solid. He said he brought her into his kitchen to warm up and by Wednesday morning, the calf was back with her mother.

Bandy said water, feed, and protection is important for livestock and you can weather the storm a lot better.

He said that him and several others starting preparing for the winter storm a week out by getting supplies ready, such as hay and extra fuel.

“I brought in a bunch of hay to get ready to feed them because we didn’t know how much snow we were going to get and when you have snow cover, the cattle can’t get to the feed when they are out on the pasture or the field when they are grazing,” said Bandy.

Ben Weinheimer, vice president with the Texas Cattle Feeders Association said one positive of this storm was it wasn’t a blizzard, so cattle can make it through this storm without any issue.

Bandy said you learn from experiences like this and the different types of weather that come through on how to adapt.

Bandy said that he is anticipating close to 50 more calves to be born in the next 60 days on his farm.