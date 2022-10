AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech Goin’ Band is set to rehearse at Dick Bivins Stadium and fans are invited to watch the rehearsal from 12:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. on Friday, according to officials with Texas Tech.

The band, officials said, is preparing for their show at the Tech vs OSU football game on Saturday.

Check out the Goin’ Band’s full performance schedule here.