Fannin Middle School in Lock Out situation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Fannin Middle School Facebook page, Fannin Middle School is currently in a lockout situation as a precaution due to police activity in the area.

The schools Facebook post says, classes will rotate as normal inside the building, but no one will be allowed outside the building, or into the building until the situation is resolved.

This page will be updated as information becomes available.

