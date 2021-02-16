Family Support Services will be closed Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - "There's lots of things with this weather that people don't understand or they just think oh it will be fine, not always. We've gotten several reports of frozen dogs out there unfortunately," Explained by Staci Merriett, the Adoption Specialist, at Gracie's Project.

Gracie's Project, a local rescue and nonprofit has been staying busy working to get animals out of the freezing weather conditions that have hit Texas.