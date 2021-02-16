Family Support Services will be closed Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services announced that they will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.

FSS said the Veterans Resource Center will be open.

The Crisis Response and Hotline is available at 374-5433.

