Family Support Services, Veterans Resource Center closed today

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Family Support Services of Amarillo and the Veterans Resource Center have announced they are closed today, due to weather.

More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss