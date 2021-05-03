Family Support Services using social media to raise mental health awareness

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “For people to be practicing positive mental health,” said Amy Hord, Family Support Services’ Director of Behavioral Health & Wellness.

That is what Hord is wanting to see come of their mental health awareness campaign throughout the month of May.

“Quite a bit of our awareness is going to be on social media, so on our Facebook and Instagram pages. So we’re hoping people will follow that because there’s good facts about mental health and mental illness but there are some actual practical tools people can use for relaxation, self-care, motivational quotes and things like that,” said Hord.

Hord said they have seen a rise in calls that could be related to a mental health issue, especially during the pandemic.

“Across the board that’s what we’re seeing from colleagues and from organizations that deal with mental health and counseling. We’re definitely seeing that people who have experienced depression, anxiety, those kind of symptoms related to death of a loved one, loss of a job, loss of relationships or just being isolated,” said Hord.

Which could potentially lead to even more serious events.

“We have more suicide losses than is average for the state rate and I believe the national rate. That’s concerning to us but we’re doing a lot of efforts to really try to prevent that,” said Hord.

Those efforts including their new “LOSS” program which stands for local outreach to survivors of suicide.

“We have a team of a mental health professional and a survivor of suicide volunteer who goes out to offer resources to those that have lost someone. So there’s a lot of things that we’re doing to help that number that we have, to bring that curve down,” said Hord.

In addition to the social media campaign and “LOSS” program, proclamations recognizing mental health awareness month will be held in Amarillo and Canyon in the coming weeks.

To follow along with Family Support Services’ social media campaign during the month of May, click here.