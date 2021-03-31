Family Support Services of Amarillo raising awareness surrounding sexual assault during April

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Family Support Services of Amarillo, April is a time for them to raise awareness on a serious issue here on the high plains.

“Knowledge is power, so educating people on what this looks like and essentially on how to prevent it,” said Kathy Tortoreo, Family Support Services of Amarillo Crisis Services Director.

Tortoreo says that’s the main point of what they’ll be doing in April for sexual assault awareness month.

“We’re really focusing on social media. We’re going to be doing interesting things like walk a mile in her shoes. So we’re asking people to walk a mile, take a picture of their shoes and send it in to us and we’ll post it on social media, demonstrate that we understand sexual assault victims have to walk very far in their healing journey,” said Tortoreo.

FSS of Amarillo will also be posting videos from sexual assault victims from across Texas.

Tortoreo says this is crucial for them as the Amarillo area has one of the highest rate of reported sexual assault cases in the state.

“That has been a consistent figure for several years. It’s devastating thinking about our community having such a larger problem. Potentially we don’t have more of a problem, maybe people are reporting more. Maybe they’re learning that people are listening and so they’re coming forward,” said Tortoreo.

Another area of focus for them, having parents be more aware of their children’s online activities.

“People that have children, need to be aware of how easy it is that predators are finding and tracking down children to draw into their spaces,” said Tortoreo.

Whatever they can do to try and prevent this from happening in our area.

“Our long-term goal is to address it from many different perspectives and to just get people to understand what we’re facing in our fair city,” said Tortoreo.

To follow along with Family Support Services of Amarillo’s posts during April, click here: https://www.facebook.com/FSSofAmarillo