Family Support Services in Amarillo raising money to help out area families in need during the holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Service aims to ensure that kids in one of their programs have a present under their tree for Christmas.

“We, just like everybody, want our children to have a great holiday,” said Autumn Barraza, Project H.O.P.E.S. Coordinator for Family Support Services.

Barraza is hoping to do just that for the families in their H.O.P.E.S. program who may be struggling financially by starting a fundraiser to buy those families gifts.

“We have families that have been struck with COVID where they’ve lost a loved one, kind of their main support or they’ve missed a lot of work and that’s just put a financial damper on them. Families have lost jobs and it’s just the fact that it’s put some barriers on them financially,” said Barraza.

The H.O.P.E.S. program is an early intervention program that helps the families in it, through their parenting journey.

One of the main reasons for the fundraiser, Barraza says, is so that parents can focus on taking care of the children’s basic needs and not have to worry about toys.

“Toys are not completely necessary sometimes. Those are things that we love to have for our children. They go back to school and hear the stories from the kids that have all these wonderful gifts and have a wonderful Christmas. We just want to do that for our families too, just help them reduce that stress and let them know that they’ve made a difference for their children and how wonderful they are,” said Barraza.

If you’d like to help out with the fundraiser, click here.