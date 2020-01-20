Family Support Services finding path forward after fire destroys building

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services is trying to figure out what is next after an early morning yesterday fire destroyed their building.

Yesterday, the Amarillo Fire Department called the building “a total loss.”

FSS and the other outreach programs like the Veteran Resource Center, which shares the building, have been discussing ways to keep helping those who need their help the most.

“Our safe house services, they were not affected except for phone lines or computer services,” said CEO of Family Support Services, Jim Womack. “So we’ve been up and running. As a matter of fact, some of our staff is over there today and planning for the other programs.”

For now, the Veteran Resource Center will be temporarily housed at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

For those who are in need of their assistance, they can reach them at their crisis hotline number or their main number.

Womack said they are overwhelmed with the amount of support the community has shown them and they are trying to get up and running as soon as they can.

In a statement, Womack said:

We have lost so much. But we are so much more than the building we were in. We are Educators, Counselors, Advocates, Veterans… We are people who care about what happens to the people in our community and we will not let this stop us. Jim Womack | CEO of Family Support Services

