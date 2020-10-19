Family Support Services confirms new office space

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a fire destroyed their old facility, Family Support Services has finally found a new home.

The future office will be located off of SW 7th Avenue. It will be a much larger space for staff and clients, according to Chief Executive Director Jim Womack.

“Even though we lost our building in a fire, this new building it’ll be a blessing, basically,” Womack said. “It’s a good feeling that we’re going to have a new home that’s all our own.”

At the beginning of the year, the old FSS building burned down after an accidental fire. Since then, FSS was temporarily working out of extra office spaces provided by AISD, Guyon Saunders and Boys Ranch. Womack said he is looking forward to his staff working under the same roof again in a much larger space.

“With this new space we will be able to spread out and see more clients in the facility and also our Veteran’s Resource Center, it will be a much bigger and better space than we had before. So we will be able to have computer banks and a lot more access to different programs there in our facility,” Womack said.

Womack also said the announcement of the new office space could not come at a better time.

“Everybody has been under a lot of stress and under a lot of pain during this pandemic,” Womack added. “We’ve had to alter the service delivery we’ve used, delivery and remote services, that kind of thing. It’s one of those things where it’s kind of blessing even though it’s a burden.”

As of now, there is no set move-in date but Womack says over the next few months they will be upgrading the new space.

“We still have to do some renovations on the building update the HVAC system, the plumbing, that sort of thing. So hopefully here in three or four months we’ll be in a better place where we can move everybody in,” Womack said.

To help FSS complete its renovations, click here.

