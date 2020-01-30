Family Support Services begins moving into temporary home after fire destroys building

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a devastating fire, Family Support Services (FSS) is getting ready to move into their temporary home.

That comes after the Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) board of trustees voted to allow them to use vacant office space this past Friday.

As MyHighPlains.com previously reported, the fire was ruled as an accident with estimated damage totaling $800,000.

FSS said they now have some breathing room as they begin the process of moving. During the next couple of weeks, FSS will move into building B at AISD’s Park West Office Complex.

“So, we’ll be in a building under one roof again, most of our departments other than our Veterans Resource Center, who is housed at Guyon Saunders,” said FSS CEO Jim Womack.

Womack said their crisis services and education prevention programs, among others, are still operational. Right now, they are just working out logistics before they make the full transition.

“All of our staff are still working hard,” Womack added. They’re working out in the community, out of their homes, as best as they can. You know, we lost all of our supplies, but we’re making do with what we have and we’ve had so many donations from other agencies as far as equipment to help us move on.”

He said the community has stepped up in their time of need and during the planning phase after the fire, Texas Panhandle Centers even gave them temporary administrative office space.

“I sincerely believe if we weren’t in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle, we wouldn’t be on the road to recovery that we’re on right now, I mean, it’s just been so amazing,” said Womack. “…Other nonprofits and businesses, they’re all reaching out to us asking how they can help…I’m very lucky. I feel very lucky that we live here in the Panhandle.”

Womack said FSS is grateful for the community’s overwhelming support. He released a statement about their moving forward. It reads in part:

From what I have seen, hope is not always a common reaction to disasters like ours. I began wondering why our staff, volunteers and supporters have been so hopeful, and what I have come up with is this: to build and maintain hope, we need three things; a sense of control, a belief in the value of something, and a community. Jim Womack, Family Support Services CEO

You can read Womack’s announcement about Family Support Services one week after the fire here.

After six months in their temporary space, FSS and AISD will re-evaluate and discuss renting the space moving forward.

Amarillo National Bank and Happy State Bank both have relief funds for FSS. If you would like to help, you can donate at any branch.

The Mardi Gras party is still happening on February 15.

