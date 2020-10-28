Family Support Services and Veterans Resource Center closed today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to their announcement, Family Support Services and the Veterans Resource Center will be closed today due to the weather.

Telehealth services, according to the office, will continue as scheduled.

The Safe House and Crisis Hotlines are open at 374-5433.

More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: