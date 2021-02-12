AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services and the Veterans Resource Center offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15., due to the cold temperatures and possible heavy snow said FSS.
The Safe House will be open and the Crisis Hotline will be available at 374-5433. Most staff will be working from home.
For more weather updates visit myhighplains.com
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- WT plans remote classes, work schedule due to incoming winter weather
- 8-year-old border collie inherits $5 million from Tennessee owner
- Amarillo Public Health Department status level chart updated
- Family Support Services and the Veterans Resource Center will be closed Monday due to weather
- Texas redistricting data delayed by Census Bureau until end of September