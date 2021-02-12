Family Support Services and the Veterans Resource Center will be closed Monday due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services and the Veterans Resource Center offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15., due to the cold temperatures and possible heavy snow said FSS.

The Safe House will be open and the Crisis Hotline will be available at 374-5433. Most staff will be working from home.

