CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A snapshot of a North Texas family jumping for joy at Palo Duro Canyon State Park surpassed 17 other finalists to win the Texas State Parks photo contest grand prize, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Described as part of the festivities celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks, TPWD said the year-long photo contest received more than 6,000 entries. Judges chose four seasonal winners and runner-ups, which were then entered into a public vote to select the grand prize winner.

Sam Holm of North Texas told the TPWD that his family is thrilled to have taken the winning photo, noting that it captured a new family tradition.

The Holms family of North Texas jumps for joy at Palo Duro Canyon State Park

“We took our first jump photo at Enchanted Rock,” said Holm. “We decided to try it again at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. We got it in one take.”

The Holm family are avid state park fans, said TPWD, and feel “big-time blessed” to have so many natural spaces to enjoy.

For the grand prize award, TPWD said the Holms will receive a Texas State Parks Pass, a $500 gift card from H-E-B donated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and a VIP curated experience in a Texas state park.

“We are so grateful to everyone who entered the photo contest,” said Whitney Bishop, TPWD social media coordinator. “There are thousands of special moments happening every day at Texas state parks and we feel privileged to be a part of that.”

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks launched Jan. 1 and will continue through the end of 2023. Palo Duro Canyon State Park hosted its centennial celebration with The Prairie Palooza three-day event in September, and other celebrations have included a traveling art exhibit visiting the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum as well the introduction of a commemorative holiday ornament.