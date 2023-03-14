CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently announced that a new scholarship has been established in honor of a student who died in late 2022.

According to a news release from the university, Canyon residents Andrew and Brenda Hoot established the Joseph Bramhall Hoot Memorial Merit Scholarship after their son Joe Hoot, a senior biology major at the university’s Department of Life, Earth and Environmental Sciences who died on Oct. 31.

Officials with the university said the Hoot family gave seed money for the initial scholarship and memorial donations from around the community grew the scholarship. According to the release, the fund has reached $150,000 and will provide a minimum of $1,000 per year to one or more students beginning in the fall.

“He was very engaged on campus, just a gregarious and kind young man,” Andrew Hoot said in the release. “He loved being at WT and being engaged with the Buff community. We want to use this as an opportunity to help someone who’ll be similarly engaged and motivated.”

Officials said the merit scholarship can be given to any student at West Texas A&M University’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, with a preference for biology majors. The scholarship is awarded based on students’ high school achievements.

The release said that the family was encouraged by the support given to the scholarship so far.

“Several dozen people donated to the scholarship fund, adding up to much more than I expected,” Andrew Hoot said. “Endowed scholarships such as this are similar to planting a tree, which will grow and yield a bounty to be shared with future generations of Buffs pursuing their dreams. This can continue in perpetuity.”

For more information about the scholarship, visit West Texas A&M University’s website.