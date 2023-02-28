AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Family Medicine Centers Services, LLC (FMC Services) are responding to a consolidated class action petition surrounding a cybersecurity attack against the company in 2022, denying the claims by community members that FMC failed to safeguard their information exposed in the attack.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, four lawsuits were combined into one in December 2022, claiming that FMC Services LLC. did not do enough to protect “personally identifiable information and protected health information for more than 230,000 community members,” after a network data security incident was detected in late July 2022. The information exposed in the breach was reported to include names, mailing addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other protected health information.

The plaintiffs alleged negligence and violations of the HIPAA Privacy and Security rules in their combined lawsuit. They said at the time that FMC “owed a duty to Plaintiffs and Class members to implement and maintain reasonable and adequate security measures to secure, protect and safeguard” their information “against unauthorized access and disclosure,” alleging that FMC failed to implement and maintain “reasonable security procedures and practices” to protect their patients’ information.

In the defendants’ response, filed on Feb. 22 in the 320th District Court of Potter County, FMC Services, LLC Is invoking Rule 92 of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedures, an overall general denial of the claims. The defendants also stressed in the documents that it is “(exercising) its right to require (the) plaintiffs prove all the allegations contained in the Plaintiffs’ pleadings, if Plaintiffs can prove them, which is denied.”

“Accordingly, Defendant generally denies, each and all, plural and singular, the allegations contained in Plaintiffs’ last active pleading,” the documents read, “…and demands strict proof thereof.”

In the response, the defendants’ legal team goes on to claim that there are “insufficient facts” to pursue a class action suit in this case, claiming that the plaintiffs’ are “not proper representatives of the class they are alleged to represent and do not have claims typical of the purported class.” They also claim that the class is not all in a similar situation and that there are no “common questions of fact or law” among the class.

The response also claims that the defendants “did not owe any duty of care” to the plaintiffs, “did not breach any duty of care” to the plaintiffs and did not owe any “fiduciary duty(ies)” to the plaintiffs.

“…Defendant prays that after final hearing, the Court dismisses this case without prejudice, and order plaintiffs take nothing,” the response ends. “Defendant further prays it recovers all other relief, both at law and in equity, including sanctions, attorney fees, costs of court, statutory damages and all other relief to which it may be justly entitled.”

When the lawsuits were initially filed, officials with FMC provided a statement to MyHighPlains.com at that time, stating that they were unable to comment on the ongoing litigation. But they stressed that they are continuing to improve “the security of (their) network environment by monitoring the evolving cybersecurity landscape and taking appropriate actions.”