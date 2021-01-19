Family loses home in Eastern Fire

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the Eastern Fire, southeast of Amarillo burned 87 acres and resulted in multiple evacuations.

One couple that had to evacuate was Kenneth and Cathy Jordan. During that fire, they lost their home and all their belongings.

Jordan said the day started with them at home relaxing when he got a call from his sister saying there was a grass fire to the north of his house.

He said when he went to go look to see how bad the fire was, fire and smoke were already at the back of the property.

He said he and his wife Cathy and his mother, who is 88, had to immediately evacuate through smoke and fire to safety, only with the clothes on their back and their two dogs in Kenneth’s pickup truck. Jordan said the family has been on that property for over 50 years.

“But praise God, we got out of there with our lives and nobodies hurt other than smoke. The two dogs are still with us. We lose stuff and stuff can be replaced,” said Jordan.

Jordan said the only thing that remains is his mother’s trailer and her pickup truck.

Jordan said the community outreach has been phenomenal as family, friends, neighbors and total strangers are helping him and his family during this difficult time.

If you would like to find out how to help the Jordans, you can donate to the following gofundme fundraiser that has been set up in their name.