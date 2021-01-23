Family Life Office of the Diocese of Amarillo host annual ‘Respect Life’ mass and walk

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, the Family Life Office of the Diocese of Amarillo hosted its annual ‘Respect Life’ mass and walk.

This is a pro-life event the Diocese hosts each year.

This morning, they started at Saint Mary’s Cathedral with mass. After the mass, the Walk for Life headed to Sanborn Park, where they recited the Rosary.

Family Life Ministries Director James Schulte, with the Diocese of Amarillo, said the church believes it is important for us to pray for the mother, the father, and the baby.

“Remember again that God is merciful and that life is precious and a wonderful miracle anytime the Lord gives us new life,” said Schulte.

He encourages those who do not condone abortion to let their elected officials know they are pro-life.

Schulte said they are praying for the new administration and President Joe Biden to promote life.

Schulte said COVID-19 guidelines and precautions were in place during Saturday’s event.