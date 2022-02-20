AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Friends and family of Mohammad Edris Mohammadi, 28, killed in December, gathered on Sunday to raise money to increase the Crime Stoppers fund set up to assist in catching the hit and run driver that killed the recent Afghan refugee.

According to a news release about the memorial, Mohammadi was riding his bicycle home from his new job at Walmart on December 17 at the corner of 16th and Georgia at around11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

Mohammadi was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to Amarillo Police, the vehicle was a white Toyota 4Runner SR5 Limited. Police sais the vehicle would have front-end damage from the crash, including a broken left fog lamp cover and a driver`s side mirror.

The release said Mohammadi and his family escaped the Taliban and left Afghanistan from the Kabul Airport in August 2021. They arrived in Amarillo in November.

The Critical Mass Bomb City bicycle group also placed a ghost bike at the scene as well, and according to the group will serve as a lasting memorial to the young man who carried his family`s hopes for a strong start in their new country.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the hit and run driver.

Anyone interested in contributing to the fund may contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

An anonymous tip may be left at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.