Family, friends hopes beloved Canyon resident’s legacy lives on at ‘no limits’ park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) She was a familiar and bright face in the Canyon community. Three years after her passing, Kylie Hiner’s family and friends are working on something special: a playground with “no limits”.

“She loved to greet people she love to know your name,” Mary Hiner, Kylie’s mother, said.

Despite Kylie’s Autism, Mary Hiner said she was very active in the community.

“She graduated from Canyon high, she was in special Olympics, she was a host at Feldman’s Diner and at Pepitos,” Hiner added. “That was very unique and special about her … but she died in 2017.”

Kylie passed away from a seizure in May of 2017 and now the Hiner family wants Kylie’s legacy to live on at a place she loved to visit the most.

“We would go to the park a lot,” Lauren Arbuckle, Kylie’s sister, said. ” I would take her there we would feed the ducks walk around the lake.”

Brian Noel with the City of Canyon came up with the idea to build the Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground.

“Why not name it after a very special person in Canyon… Kylie,” Noel said. “The idea flew through the parks commission, through the committee, everybody approved it, everybody thought it was a great idea.”

The project will cost one $1.2 million dollars and through the non profit AMBUCS, it will become a “no limits” playground at Conner Park.

“This park is very unique there, it’s got beautiful turf, a lot of sensory development equipment, it’s going to have a autistic corner for music and stuff like that,” Hiner explained.

It’s something Hiner knows Kylie would love.

“Oh my goodness she would put a big smile on her face and say ‘wow … Look at this!’,” Hiner explained.

To donate to the Kylie Hiner Memorial Playgorund, click here.

