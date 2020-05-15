Family confirms Dumas Police Chief died from COVID-19; laid to rest today

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning, a funeral procession was held for the late Dumas Police Chief, Marvin Trejo, 58, who died Sunday in an area hospital.

Chief Trejo’s wife confirmed to MyHighPlains.com Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and died from the virus.

The priest who officiated the funeral, Father Gabriel Garcia with Saints Peter and Paul Parish, said Chief Trejo gave his life serving his community.

“Nobody has greater love than he who lays down his own life for his brothers, and that is what he did. He laid down his own life to serve those around him,” Fr. Gabriel said.

Chief Trejo served the Dumas Police Department since 1994 and was appointed chief of police last year.

The procession began Friday morning at Morrison’s Funeral Home in Dumas and ended at the Memorial Garden Cemetery south of Amarillo. Those participating in the procession and graveside service were asked to remain in their vehicles.

According to Fr. Gabriel, Chief Trejo was a person who valued the truth and would want the public to take this virus seriously, saying the chief spent days on a ventilator and in ICU before he died.

“I am very, very positive about that, that he wants the whole community to be aware of what he went through because it was a very tough battle for him and his family during these weeks and I am absolutely sure he wants the community to be aware of that,” said Fr. Gabriel.

Fr. Gabriel said when the procession started, it was more like a parade. The public celebrating the life of a front line worker and public servant.

The Dumas Police Department put out a statement saying Chief Trejo’s leadership and guidance will be greatly missed.

Coming up on the KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00, hear from Sgt. Clayton Williams with the Dumas Police Department about what Chief Trejo meant to him and the community.

