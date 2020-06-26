Families given food at Generation Next Worship Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Square Mile Community Development teamed up with several organizations to hand out free meat today.

The giveaway was at Generation Next Worship Center earlier today.

There, they handed out 25-pound boxes of free meat, one per household.

The Amarillo Black Chamber of Commerce, heal the city, and Speiro Legacies joined square mile and services of hope for the food distribution event.

Doris Prescott with Services of Hope said, “Services of Hope, we’ve always brought a summer program to Amarillo, but this year we won’t bring our summer program. So we thought we would bring, food distribution program to Amarillo.”

There were 1500 boxes of meat to give away.