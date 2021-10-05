Faith Fuzed Fitness to host free Family Fit Night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Faith Fuzed Fitness organization will be hosting a Family Fit Night at 6 p.m. Oct. 14th in conjunction with the Sprouts Early Learning Center inside First Nazarene Church at 5201 S. Soncy. This event is free and open to the public.

According to a news release, Faith Fuzed Fitness gives attendees the chance to participate in “steady continuous movements choreographed to Christian music using tai-chi, yoga and pilates to increase strength, balance and flexibility.”

For more information, visit the organization’s website.

