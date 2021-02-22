Faith, Family, Food: Canyon restaurant owner makes sure the vulnerable don’t go hungry amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether it is fried ribs or fried porkchops, Miss Vicky serves up some of the best soul food in the panhandle. But it is her heart of gold that has kept her in business for more than 20 years.

Despite the hardships of the pandemic, Miss Vicky is making sure the vulnerable do not go hungry.

For more than 20 years, Miss Vicky’s home cooking has attracted folks far and wide.

“I have customers that come all the way from Hollywood anytime they’re on vacation they’ll go out that extra 600 miles once they find me they’re going to find me,” Miss Vicky said.

In 2017, Miss Vicky made the move from Amarillo to Canyon. The business decision also came with a name change.

“When I reopened my son and I discussed the name of “Family Soul Food” because we wanted people to feel like everybody was a part of the family if you came to eat with us,” Miss Vicky added.

For Miss Vicky, once you are in the family you are well taken care of.

“I never want to feel that someone is hungry and I can’t help them and being a senior a lot of them says that this is the only meal they get for that day and some of them say I make it last me two meals,” Miss Vicky added.

Like many other small businesses, the pandemic has financially impacted Family Soul Food.

But through it all. Miss Vicky continues to feed one of our most vulnerable communities.

“I first told a few employees and they were like, ‘is you serious’ and I said ‘yes’ because if I live to get that age I would want someone to care about me,” Vicky added. “Some weeks I don’t know how I’m going to do it and then a blessing comes through the door.”

Blessings in the form of generous donations.

“It’s really some good people you never know who is walking through your door,” Miss Vicky added.

Outside these doors Miss Vicky also faces the harsh realities of the coronavirus.

“I’ve lost a lot in this last week, about seven people and I know that God he knows all things and he sees all things and he’s keeping his protection around me because I have family members who said ‘you know if you get it you probably won’t make it’ and I say, ‘well I’m gonna make it because I’m not going to get it’,”

Keeping faith, family and food as the recipe for survival.

Miss Vicky said during the pandemic, her family has stepped up to the plate to help with staffing. On Monday, Feb. 22 Buff’s and Joe Taco in Canyon will be donating 10% of all sales to Family Soul Food after last week’s winter storm busted the restaurant’s pipes.



