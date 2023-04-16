AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Faith City Missions invite the community to the Women’s Emergency Shelter groundbreaking ceremony at 5 p.m. on April 25 at Faith City Mission church located at 600 N. Tyler.

The press release said the ceremony will be held on the west side of Faith City Mission and refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

For more information contact Hannah Burton at 806-373-6402.