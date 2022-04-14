AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faith City Mission will host the Easter outreach event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at its location at 600 N. Tyler, officials with Faith City Mission announced.

Officials said in a news release that the event will include an Easter dinner with braised crusted ham, mixed green dressing, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted potatoes, honey glazed carrots, dinner rolls, and dessert. In addition, the event will have a special chapel service.

Masks are not required but welcome and hand sanitizer will be provided, Faith City Mission officials said in the release.