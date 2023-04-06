AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faith City Mission announced that it will host an Easter meal to feed those in need in the Amarillo community on Thursday at the shelter, located at 600 N Tyler Street.

Doors will open for volunteers at 10:30 a.m. while guests can attend chapel at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow chapel at 11:30 a.m. where attendees will “come together to have an Easter meal together,” detailed Faith City.

For more information on additional programs visit the Faith City Mission website or call 806-373-6402.