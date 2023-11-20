AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As we previously reported, Faith City Mission is getting prepared to feed hundreds experiencing homelessness during its Thanksgiving dinner.

“So, this Wednesday, we’ll do our traditional annual Thanksgiving dinner outreach, which includes a message, the word of God, and then a meal. Followed by what we do is give away jackets, winter gear is the best way of putting that to our guests who walk in our doors,” said Faith City Mission Outreach Director Raymond Gonzales.

In order to make it a successful diner, Faith City Mission is asking for donations so they can feed those most in need. According to Faith City Mission, every $2.25 that is donated provides a hot meal for those in need during the holiday season.

“It’s so nice when you get a nice hot meal. Then you follow that by a warm brand-new jacket. So really, when you think about it, just having things that you and I know that we can have, that we will have. But for these that walk in our guests, they get to have the same thing we get it,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales talked about why Faith City Mission decided to put on a Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for those in need.

“Faith City Mission is based on love, and we believe that just by embracing them walking in the door, shaking their hand, just whatever, just touch, you know. Just the touch, just to say, hey, we’re here. We’re your family, and we want them to be able to feel that,” said Gonzales.

For more information on how to donate, click here.