AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Faith City Mission is raising funds to house homeless women and children in Amarillo.

“The campaign, titled ‘Least of These’ from Matthew 25:40 is to provide safe, separate, overnight housing for homeless women and children,” said Jena Taylor, Faith City Mission director.

Faith City Mission currently provides a number of services for the homeless and less fortunate in the Amarillo Community. They provide meals three times a day, six days a week. They also provide clothing, an overnight emergency men’s shelter, furniture and household goods, daily Chapel services, a 12-month alcohol and drug restoration program, work program transportation, children’s ministry, tutoring, and a variety of social services.

“The mission provided 48,000 meals last year to our city’s less fortune and homeless”, said Taylor. “Through this fund-raising drive, Faith City Mission will also be able to build a much-needed additional seating area for feeding and improving accessibly for the disabled.”

According to Brad Tooley, campaign chairman for the “Least of These” project, The total cost of the initiative is estimated at $975,000,000.

“There is a great need to keep homeless women and children safe, and we know the Amarillo area community will provide for this shelter,” Tooley said.

If people or businesses are interested in the project, they can contact Taylor at 806-373-6402, or Tooley at 806-678-6585, or they can contact any of the Faith City board of directors.



To find out more about the campaign, visit the Faith City Mission website