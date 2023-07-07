AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The heat that has been seen across the area could affect vulnerable populations, one of those populations being the homeless community. Faith City Mission is offering its Dayroom so the unsheltered can have a safe cooling place.

Faith City Mission Chief Operating Officer Robert Burton said during the summer months the shelter usually sees an increase in clients.

“This time every year when the heat increases, we always have an increase because we do offer a day room service, which includes a safe, cool place. Some snacks cold drinks, just a place to alleviate that stress that the heat causes and the possibility of heat-related illnesses,” said Burton.

Burton said with the possibility of heat-related illnesses during these months it is important those in need have a safe and cool place to go. The goal of the Dayroom is to provide that safe place.

“It’ll be very earlier in the day, it maybe you know, 10 to 15, usually in the afternoon will be upwards of 20 to 30. It’ll double the heat of the day. And then in the evenings, it’ll taper off when it cools off again, but midday is usually our highest 20 to 30 people in here,” said Burton.

He talked about how the community can do its part to help those in need.

“I think if you see somebody that’s out and you know, it’s extremely hot, take into consideration they probably need a safer place to be and make a recommendation to either come here or some of the other the other shelter opportunities that are in Amarillo to get out of that heat, even if it’s just for a little while,” said Burton.

Burton added that the shelter is always in need of items such as water, snacks, and hygiene products, which can be dropped off at the shelter throughout the week.