Faith City Mission keeping Amarillo’s homeless population warm

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As cold as the temperatures are right now and will become overnight with snow chances in the forecast, shelters are taking extra precautions to keep our homeless population safe.

Faith City Mission and others in Amarillo take in everyone who needs a bed during inclement weather as part of their policy.

Executive Director for Faith City Mission, Jena Taylor, said on a day like today, their population swells by about 30 percent, but they have all they need to feed and shelter everyone who comes in.

Taylor said the only real stress of having more people is there are more meals to be served and more people to be looked after, but she said they always take care of the people who need to stay at their shelter overnight.

In the past, Taylor told us people have refused to come out of the cold and in some cases have died from hypothermia. That is why their security crew goes out into the street and finds homeless people to take to the shelter.

“There’s no way you can stay out and survive in this kind of weather and so it’s very important that we provide, all of us in Amarillo, provide a bed for these guests that need to come in. This inclement weather policy that’s put into place helps us find these homeless and get them in,” said Taylor.

Taylor told us during inclement weather, all guests are given food, a shower, clean clothes, and a warm bed so they can go to sleep knowing it is all going to be okay.

Faith City Mission is still taking in overnight guests at its original location here in downtown. Once they move to their new home at the old BSA Hospice, Taylor said they will have about 20 extra beds for guests.

Faith City Mission hopes to start moving its guests to the new location around Thanksgiving.

Their inclement weather policy is expected to stay in effect until at least April.

Major David Atkins with the Salvation Army said they are taking everyone in tonight too, as well as most other shelters in town.

MORE TO IT: Andy’s interview with Jena Taylor.