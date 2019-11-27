Faith City Mission holds annual Thanksgiving Outreach at new facility

Since 1951, Faith City Mission has had one goal in mind, helping those that can’t help themselves.

One of their biggest events that the non-profit puts on is their Thanksgiving Outreach where they serve hundreds of people in need.



This year is just a tad bit more special for Faith City Mission because it’s the first big event in their brand new facility on North Tyler Street, dubbed Faity City 2.0.



Faith City was gifted the old BSA hospital building and after a lot of remodeling, they welcomed in an served over 300 people a meal consisting the Thanksgiving classics including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing green beans and all the trimmings.

Marketing Consultant for Faith City Mission, Julie Ballard, says having the Thanksgiving Outreach as their first event in the new building is a dream come true.

“It’s wonderful because it’s a dream come true. This is the kind of the breaking of the bread at our new location, we’re very excited about that. This will just be the first of many opportunities that we have to serve the community here at this new location,” said Ballard.

Along with the food, Faith City also gave out brand new coats, thermals, winter gloves, socks, scarfs, toboggans, backpacks, blankets, candy bars and hygiene bags.