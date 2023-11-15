AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Faith City Mission are set to host a Thanksgiving meal to feed the hungry and the homeless people of Amarillo on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to an FCM press release, at around 10 a.m., doors will open to volunteers, and at 10:45 a.m., doors will open to guests.

Officials said guests will attend chapel at 11 a.m., and food will be served following chapel at around 11:30 a.m. FCM added that after the event, Faith City volunteers and staff will then have their own Thanksgiving meal.