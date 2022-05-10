CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum announced that “Objects of Enchantment,” a fairytale themed exhibit is now open from May 2022 to August 2023 in the Harrington Gallery.

PPHM said the exhibit will look at the theme of light versus dark in commonly displayed fairytales and sharing the objects behind the story.

After viewing the exhibit, visitors can spend time in the Store and Maker Space. This space is dedicated to reading, arts and crafts, and shopping said PPHM.

“Objects of Enchantment and the associated educational space, is one of the most, if not the most, family centric major exhibition PPHM has ever done,” said Buster Ratliff, Director of Operations, Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle. “It is exciting to bring the fairytales we all know and love to life, with everyday objects from our collection that have been and in some cases still are, a part of our daily lives.”

“I was able to pull objects from our permanent collection that are fantastical or fit within the storyline. Fairy tales are more about ambiance than actuality,” said Jenni Opalinski, Curator of History, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. “Objects of Enchantment & Fairytale Maker’s Space” was a vision brought to life by PPHM to encourage a fun learning environment, increase visitation, and inspire creativity.

More information on the exhibit can be found at panhandleplains.org.