AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hills Sports Shop announced it was recently acquired by the Fairly family and will celebrate a reopening in April.

According to the shop, this acquisition will result in a temporary closure on March 24, with a reopening scheduled for April 29.

“The Fairly family were the natural fit to nurture Hills for the next 25 years,” said current

President, Kirk Hill.

The sports shop will celebrate its reopening on April 29, starting at 10 a.m., and is inviting the public.

Christian Fairly said the shop has a legacy in Amarillo and wants to bring it new life.

“Gene and LaVoyda were our next-door neighbors and we grew up going to Hills Sport Shop, so it was an easy decision when Kirk called,” says Christian Fairly. “Hills is a legacy Amarillo business and we are honored to bring this beloved bicycle shop back to life.”

The Hills Sport Shop states it opened in 1964 and evolved from a lawn mower and bicycle shop to Amarillo’s largest bicycle shop.