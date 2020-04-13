Facebook page helps Texas Panhandle residents during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During this pandemic, Lytton St. Stephen has witnessed the power of social media, especially here on the High Plains.

“A lot of people have private messaged me and just to say exactly that thank you so much for creating this you’re helping a lot of people,” St. Stephen said.

Back in March, St. Stephen created the Facebook group: Panhandle COVID-19 Home Help.

“This was kind of earlier on than we are now but at the time, that was initially my intention was to try to help more of the vulnerable people in our community,” St. Stephen added.

When the need grew, so did the page’s members.

“It’s wildly surprising, I was expecting maybe a couple of hundred,” said St. Stephen.

More than 17,000 panhandle residents are using the page as community support and service for those in need.

“I’ve seen a couple of posts in particular where I see people come in and ask for something and then the community just kind of come in and supports them and it’s really lovely to see,” said St. Stephen.

The page has also proven that in time of need, help is just one click away.

“It’s not just me who wants to help. There are 17,000 other people who want to help in whatever ways they can or who are also willing to ask for help when they need it, which is so important,” said St. Stephen.

