Facebook group hopes to empower area women on Inauguration Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Women empowering women. That is the message behind a social media initiative encouraging area women to wear their pearls on Inauguration Day.

“It’s just amazing that something as small as this as wearing pearls could unite a group of women,” Amarillo resident, Melodie Graves, explained. “The Facebook page is ‘Amarillo Wear Your Pearls on January 20th’ and it’s basically just to create solidarity among the women in Amarillo.”

Within a week of creating the page, Graves has already encouraged over 300 area women to wear their pearls on Inauguration Day, Graves explained.

Graves said no matter the political party, It is important to acknowledge that history is being made.

“I think about the glass ceiling and I think about the way Kamala Harris just kind of busted through it,” Graves said.

Graves hopes the historic day will bring everyone together as they proudly wear their pearls symbolic of women empowerment.

“We just want to empower women that’s the goal of it and there’s enough divisiveness in the community in the world right now we need a platform where we can come together and that’s what this group has been able to do for us,” Graves added.

Graves hopes even after tomorrow she can use the platform to promote women empowerment throughout our communities. Click here to join the group.