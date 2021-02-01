Face Masks Required on Public Transportation Vehicles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will require the wearing of face masks on public transportation vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Amarillo City Transit has been requiring the wearing of face masks on ACT vehicles since August.

Under the new CDC requirement, passengers over the age of 2 are required to wear a face mask. ACT bus operators are required to enforce this order. Individuals will not be allowed to board or ride ACT vehicles or wait at the Transfer Station at Third Avenue and Fillmore Street without a mask.

CDC face mask requirements include:

A properly-worn mask completely covering the nose and mouth. Cloth masks should be made with two or more layers of a breathable fabric that is tightly woven (fabrics that do not let light pass through when held up to a light source). Masks should be secured to the head with ties, ear loops or elastic bands that go behind the head. If gaiters are worn, they should have two layers of fabric or be folded to make two layers. Masks should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face. Masks should be a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves or punctures.

The following attributes are additionally acceptable as long as masks meet the above requirements:

●Masks can be either manufactured or homemade. Masks can be reusable or disposable. Masks can have inner filter pockets. Clear masks or cloth masks with a clear plastic panel may be used to facilitate communication with people who are hearing impaired or others who need to see a speaker’s mouth to understand speech. Medical masks and N-95 respirators fulfill the requirements of the CDC order.

The following do not fulfill CDC requirements:

Masks worn in a way that do not cover both the mouth and nose. Face shields or goggles (face shields or goggles may be worn to supplement a mask that meets above required attributes.)Scarves, ski masks, balaclavas or bandannas. Shirt or sweater collars (e.g., turtleneck collars) pulled up over the mouth and nose. Masks made from loosely woven fabric or that are knitted (fabrics that let light pass through.) Masks made from materials that are hard to breathe through (such as vinyl, plastic or leather.) Masks containing slits, exhalation valves or punctures. Masks that do not fit properly (large gaps, too loose or too tight.)

For more information on face masks, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

For more information call Amarillo City Transit at (806) 378-3095