Face coverings still required to slow the spread of Covid in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo’s ordinance for businesses requiring customers to wear face coverings is no longer in effect as of Thursday, but city manager Jared Miller said there are no real changes for Texas businesses or the public.

Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29 still requires people to wear face coverings, with some exceptions.

Miller said Texas Health and Safety Code requires business to take appropriate measures to stop the spread of disease—Covid-19 included—as it is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an infectious disease.

Miller said City of Amarillo Ordinance 7893 was modeled after Texas Health and Safety code. The ordinance expired Thursday after the Amarillo area’s Covid-19 hospitalization rate remained below 15% for seven consecutive days on Wednesday.

“All of those requirements still apply to all of our businesses here in the City of Amarillo. So, the reason that is, is we took the language directly out of Texas Health and Safety Code, section 341.011, paragraph 12, if anybody wants to look it up,” Miller said. “But we took that language straight out of Texas state statute. The reason we did an ordinance that basically just repeats what’s almost verbatim with what’s in Texas state statute, is we wanted to highlight to everyone that we are going to begin taking very seriously as a community.”

According to Miller, that means it is still a violation for a business to allow a condition to exist that is a possible or probable medium of transmission of disease from person-to-person.

He said there is also no reason for a person to walk into a business with no mask on as a result of the ordinance’s expiration.

“Because we are no longer an area of high hospitalization and because the city’s ordinance is no longer in effect is not a reason to stop wearing the face covering,” Miller continued. “Texas state statute, the governor’s executive order, all requires—and common sense says, and caring for the rest of our community and caring for our hospital capacity—all those things say we need to keep wearing our face coverings.”

Miller said the city has issued notices of violation to businesses, but during the period of time the ordinance was in effect, it issued no citations.

“We are still going to be responding to complaints, providing education, issuing a notice of violation if necessary, and certainly, you know, if required…in a truly egregious situation where [a business is] just refusing to adhere to the governor’s order and to Texas state statute, it’s possible that we could still issue a citation,” Miller said. “And that is absolutely not our goal.”

Moving forward, the city’s ordinance would immediately be triggered if our Texas Trauma Service Area A’s coronavirus hospitalization rate remained above 15% for seven consecutive days.

Infectious Disease Specialist at Texas Tech Physicians and Public Health Authority, Scott Milton, M.D., said we are likely seeing a lower hospitalization rate because the public started to wear masks more.

“What we know about the transmission of this virus is that the transmission is much enhanced indoors and for those kind of businesses that conduct a majority of their business indoors, I think it’s imperative to continue to try to mitigate the spread of COVID with the wearing of masks, which is the most important thing,” Dr. Milton said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Amarillo Public Health Department reported 41 new cases combined in Potter and Randall Counties.

Dr. Milton said while this pandemic has been difficult thus far, we should be encouraged to keep following health and safety guidelines.

“There’s a lot of fatigue, I think that has set in with everyone because this has been going on so long but I think that there’s light at the end of the tunnel here,” he said. “I’m hopeful that things are turning around for the better but I think what people need to understand, is that we still have ongoing community spread, and we’re documenting that every day.”

Dr. Milton also attributed the recent lower case numbers to the impact of coronavirus vaccines distributed at the Amarillo Civic Center.

“We’ve been able to give out thousands of vaccines. I think we’re starting to see some benefit from that and as more vaccine becomes available, there’s going to be more and more individuals that are going to be eligible to get that vaccine and that’s going to drive our numbers down even more,” Dr. Milton said. “So, those are the things to look forward to. I think it’s— unfortunately—it’s going to go on for several more months but I think towards the latter part of this year, it’s going to be a lot better.”

However, Dr. Milton said we have made progress, we should not get hasty and assume there is no longer a problem in our community.

He pointed out that the Amarillo area will soon start to lose Panhandle Regional Advisory Council resources in our hospitals, like staff and ventilators. Those resources were critical as Trauma Service Area A surpassed El Paso’s hospitalization rate in the fall, at more than 40%.

Dr. Milton said it could be difficult for hospitals if our area saw another surge in coronavirus cases.

“Traditionally they’ve had far fewer ICU beds, and far less ICU capacity than what they were able to cobble together over the last few months because of the crisis,” Dr. Milton said of our area hospitals. “So yes, it would be not impossible to go back to those things, but difficult. So, it’s a it’s really important, I think, good for people to understand that.”

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday evening showed the Amarillo area’s Covid-19 hospitalization rate at 10.46%, the eighth consecutive day below 15%.